KCBX News Update: SLO County coronavirus cases rise slightly, and SLO roundabout delayed

SLO County coronavirus cases see slight rise since Tuesday

The trend of new and active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County has been declining in the last few weeks, but this week saw a slight increase from Tuesday to Friday.

The county today announced 734 new cases from Tuesday to Friday, bringing its total active case count to 1,177 — 81 higher than Tuesday’s count of 1,096.

Those numbers are still far below January’s peak of 4,239 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Public health officials also announced three more confirmed deaths, bringing the total county death toll from COVID-19 to 432.

24 people are hospitalized with the virus and four of them are in the ICU.

The county’s COVID-19 website is slopublichealth.org/COVID19 .

Orcutt/Tank Farm Road construction in San Luis Obispo delayed

Construction on a new roundabout in San Luis Obispo has been delayed again.

Instead of beginning on February 22, Phase 3 of the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout Project will now begin on March 7. It was initially slated for February 8.

The city said the move was due to “unforeseen scheduling delays,” though the last time the project was delayed, the city cited COVID-19 as the main factor.

City of San Luis Obispo / An existing roundabout at Righetti and Tank Farm Roads in San Luis Obispo.

The closure will affect the northern leg of the intersection at Orcutt Road and Tank Farm Road.

The city said this phase of construction work will last for about two and half months, with work going on from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and some night work possibly occurring on an as-needed basis from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The northern leg of the Orcutt Road segment will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until it’s finished.

City officials said resident driveway access will remain open, and detour routes will be available on the north and south segments of Orcutt Road.

The project is part of the city’s “roundabouts first” policy the city council adopted in 2014 to improve safety conditions and promote sustainable transportation.