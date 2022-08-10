ECOSLO's monthly beach clean-ups aim to connect volunteers in local environmental action

“Educate, advocate, and act” are the three words that represent the driving mission of ECOSLO, the Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo.

ECOSLO started over 50 years ago as a recycling center. Though the foundation has expanded over time, they said their mission remains the same.

“We mainly serve to protect and preserve the natural areas of San Luis Obispo County,” said ECOSLO’s Americorp member, Allie Wright.

Avery Elowitt / Volunteers at the Pirate's Cove beach clean-up pose for a group picture.

Every month, Wright brings together volunteers throughout the community for ECOSLO’s beach clean-ups.

“We’ll just collect all the trash that's left over. There's usually lots of cans, bottles, cigarette butts... You name it, and we're finding it out there,” she said.

The most recent Beach Cleanup took place on Monday, August 1 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Pirates Cove.

Wright said, “Every beach cleanup is successful, no matter how many volunteers or how much trash we're picking up. We always say that a small piece of trash is just as important as a really large piece of trash.”

She added that ECOSLO hosts many other programs including urban tree-planting and environmental networking events. Wright said, “There's something for everyone, and it's all equally important. It makes a difference.”