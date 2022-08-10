© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast News

ECOSLO's monthly beach clean-ups aim to connect volunteers in local environmental action

KCBX | By Avery Elowitt
Published August 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 11.14.32 AM.png
Avery Elowitt
/
The volunteer check-in at ECOSLO's beach clean-up at Pirate's Cove.

“Educate, advocate, and act” are the three words that represent the driving mission of ECOSLO, the Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo.

ECOSLO started over 50 years ago as a recycling center. Though the foundation has expanded over time, they said their mission remains the same.

“We mainly serve to protect and preserve the natural areas of San Luis Obispo County,” said ECOSLO’s Americorp member, Allie Wright.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 11.14.03 AM.png
Avery Elowitt
/
Volunteers at the Pirate's Cove beach clean-up pose for a group picture.

Every month, Wright brings together volunteers throughout the community for ECOSLO’s beach clean-ups.

“We’ll just collect all the trash that's left over. There's usually lots of cans, bottles, cigarette butts... You name it, and we're finding it out there,” she said.

The most recent Beach Cleanup took place on Monday, August 1 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Pirates Cove.

Wright said, “Every beach cleanup is successful, no matter how many volunteers or how much trash we're picking up. We always say that a small piece of trash is just as important as a really large piece of trash.”

She added that ECOSLO hosts many other programs including urban tree-planting and environmental networking events. Wright said, “There's something for everyone, and it's all equally important. It makes a difference.”

More information is available on their Instagram or the organization’s website. Beach clean-ups happen every month throughout the Central Coast.

Tags

Central Coast News EcoSlo
Avery Elowitt
Avery Elowitt is an intern at KCBX News. She is studying Journalism with a minor in Media Arts, Society, and Technology at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She worked as a reporter for KCPR and Mustang News.
See stories by Avery Elowitt
Related Content
Load More