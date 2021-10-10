-
Scientists around the world agree that pollution, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources have created a climate emergency that…
-
A gray wolf made a brief appearance in Monterey County last week, and experts say spreading awareness about this protected wolf is essential in minimizing…
-
King tides are the year’s highest and lowest tides, occurring when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth.…
-
Local environmental groups are preparing for International Coastal Cleanup Day. The annual event begins Saturday morning at several dozen sites throughout…