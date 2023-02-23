Winter weather continues on the Central Coast as some areas see rare snowfall

Winter weather conditions continue on the Central Coast. Areas like the Cuesta Grade, Highway 41 and Hearst Castle have already seen rare snowfall this week amid the heavy storm.

The National Weather Service has more blizzard and flood watches in place for much of the Central Coast through Saturday evening. Rain levels are not forecast to be as high as they were during last month’s storms, but there could still be flooding in low-lying areas. That’s especially true for areas near bodies of water like creeks, streams, rivers and the ocean.

Snow and other weather hazards may affect major roadways like Highway 154, which was closed amid snowfall today. The NWS urges residents to avoid areas that appear flooded, to drive slowly and to avoid driving at night.

Meanwhile, local governments and nonprofits are urging unhoused residents to seek shelter, including in warming centers across the Central Coast.

In Santa Barbara County, there are places called “Freedom Warming Centers” operated by nonprofits and faith-based groups. They’re open overnight from 6p.m. to 6a.m. through Saturday in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

In San Luis Obispo County, there are also warming centers in cities like San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. Local officials and advocates are urging anyone who communicates or works with unhoused people to refer them to these sites amid freezing temperatures in many areas.

The organizations behind them generally accept donations and volunteers as well.

For more winter weather information you can check ReadySLO.org for SLO County, ReadySBC.org for Santa Barbara County, and weather.gov for the National Weather Service.