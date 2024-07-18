© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County Regional Airport resumes direct flights to Las Vegas

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:08 PM PDT
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport announced the return of direct flights to Las Vegas.

Alaska Airlines will resume these flights after they were reportedly successful last year. The flights will run from October to April.

Courtney Pene with the SLO County Airport said local demand is high.

“It's going to capture a lot of folks that are going to Las Vegas. It's not only to visit friends and family, but also for those that are going for business needs, so there's a lot of conferences held in Las Vegas,” Pene said.

Alaska Airlines will assess the success of these flights to decide if they will continue after April.

Tickets are available on the Alaska Airlines website.
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
