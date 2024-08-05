SLO nonprofit working to shower unsheltered people needs more volunteers

A San Luis Obispo nonprofit providing free hot showers to unhoused people needs more volunteers.

Shower the People offers a mobile shower trailer with private bathrooms, toiletries, and clothes for unsheltered people. The trailer stops at various locations in the county five days a week, serving about 33 people per day.

David Gross from Shower the People said each shift is at full capacity. That’s why the organization is asking for more volunteers.

“Everybody who's part of the organization is doing it because they want to be there,” Gross said. “The more volunteers we have, the more effective we can be as an organization.”

Volunteer roles include greeting guests, supervising the site, cleaning showers, and driving the trailer. There are also remote positions, such as managing social media.

Gross said the number of people using the service has grown over the years.

“You can see it in their faces. They've got a new lease on life and smiles on their faces, and they're starting the day feeling like they're presentable and polite company again,” Gross said. “It’s a wonderful thing to see.”

People 18 or older can sign up to volunteer here.