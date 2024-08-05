© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO nonprofit working to shower unsheltered people needs more volunteers

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:04 PM PDT
Shower the People offers a mobile shower trailer with private bathrooms, toiletries, and clothes for unsheltered people.
@showerthepeopleslo Instagram Page.
Shower the People offers a mobile shower trailer with private bathrooms, toiletries, and clothes for unsheltered people.

A San Luis Obispo nonprofit providing free hot showers to unhoused people needs more volunteers.

Shower the People offers a mobile shower trailer with private bathrooms, toiletries, and clothes for unsheltered people. The trailer stops at various locations in the county five days a week, serving about 33 people per day.

David Gross from Shower the People said each shift is at full capacity. That’s why the organization is asking for more volunteers.

“Everybody who's part of the organization is doing it because they want to be there,” Gross said. “The more volunteers we have, the more effective we can be as an organization.”

Volunteer roles include greeting guests, supervising the site, cleaning showers, and driving the trailer. There are also remote positions, such as managing social media.

Gross said the number of people using the service has grown over the years.

“You can see it in their faces. They've got a new lease on life and smiles on their faces, and they're starting the day feeling like they're presentable and polite company again,” Gross said. “It’s a wonderful thing to see.”

People 18 or older can sign up to volunteer here.
Tags
Central Coast News San Luis Obispo Countynonprofitunsheltered
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More