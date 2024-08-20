Air Force One lands at Santa Barbara Airport

The presidential plane, Air Force One, landed at the Santa Barbara Airport Tuesday.

Rumors about the President and First Lady coming to the Central Coast started when the FAA issued temporary flight restrictions for some local airports early on Tuesday. And then the Santa Barbara Airport’s X account shared a photo of Air Force One on the ground.

According to a Washington Post article, Biden was scheduled to board Air Force One Monday night to start a vacation in California and at his home in Delaware.

It's unclear where in California the Bidens planned to spend their time.

The president’s vacation follows his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night.

