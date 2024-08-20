© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Air Force One lands at Santa Barbara Airport

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:43 PM PDT
The presidential plane, Air Force One, at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The presidential plane, Air Force One, landed at the Santa Barbara Airport Tuesday.

Rumors about the President and First Lady coming to the Central Coast started when the FAA issued temporary flight restrictions for some local airports early on Tuesday. And then the Santa Barbara Airport’s X account shared a photo of Air Force One on the ground.

According to a Washington Post article, Biden was scheduled to board Air Force One Monday night to start a vacation in California and at his home in Delaware.

It's unclear where in California the Bidens planned to spend their time.

The president’s vacation follows his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night.
Tags
Central Coast News Santa Barbara AirportJoe BidenFAA
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
