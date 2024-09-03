© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
5 years after deadly boat fire, a federal agency pushes for new safety protocols

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:15 PM PDT
The 2019 Conception Boat fire is one of the deadliest maritime disasters in history.
US Dept. of Homeland Security
Five years after the deadly Conception boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast, which killed 34 people, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is advocating for stronger safety measures.

The NTSB is urging the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security to mandate Safety Management Systems (SMS) on passenger vessels to prevent future tragedies.

The captain of the Conception was convicted of "seaman's manslaughter" for neglecting safety protocols that could have averted the disaster.

An SMS is a set of safety guidelines that includes emergency procedures, accident reporting and regular safety checks, according to the U.S. Federal Register. When properly implemented, SMS can reduce human error and help prevent harm to both people and the environment.

The NTSB first recommended the use of SMS on small passenger vessels in 2012.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
