SLO County DA's office opens new center for victims of child abuse

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office has opened a new center to provide specialized care for victims of child abuse. At the Child Advocacy Center, law enforcement, family advocates and medical professionals work together to help children who have been physically or sexually abused.

SLO County Child Welfare Services reported about 300 referrals per month between 2023 and 2024. Referrals are often concerns about a child’s safety or well-being.

According to the DA’s office, these calls for service can be traumatic for children. To address this, they’ve partnered with local nonprofits and agencies like the Center for Family Strengthening, the County Health Agency, Child Welfare Services and law enforcement.

The goal is to create a safe space that reduces trauma during investigations.

Doctors, nurses and forensic specialists at the center will perform medical exams to gather evidence and offer trauma-informed care to support children’s physical and emotional healing.