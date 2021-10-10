-
Sexual violence, intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, and stalking are serious public health problems that affect millions of people in the U.S. every…
-
Broadcast Date: 4/13/2017“The child may not remember, but the body remembers.” Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope is a one-hour…
-
Broadcast date: 6/16/16Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) is an organization that works to create a safer environment for abused children. As a group…
-
Broadcast date: 4/2/2015Child abuse and neglect can be found in families across the social and economic spectrum. Why does child abuse occur? Social…