Santa Lucia Fire: forward progress stopped, evacuation orders cancelled

Update as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday:

There are positive developments as firefighters battle a brushfire burning on Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc.

Forward progress on the roughly 150-acre blaze has been stopped, according to fire officials. And all evacuation orders and warnings issued for nearby neighborhoods have been lifted.

The Santa Lucia Fire, as it’s being called, broke out on the east side of Santa Lucia Canyon Road around noon. Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Karen Cruz-Orduna said there was a major response.

"So on scene we have SBC Fire, Cal Fire, Vandenberg Space Fore Base, Los Padres National Forest," Cruz-Orduna said.

That fire initially led to evacuation orders for Lower Vandenberg Village and Providence Landing areas.

Maple High School was also evacuated. Parents and guardians are being told to pick up their kids at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc. Allan Hancock College's Lompoc campus closed and canceled all classes Thursday because of the fire.

Santa Lucia Canyon Road remains closed at Highway 1. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Original reporting:

There are also mandatory evacuation orders for areas west of Mercury, near Maple High School and Celestial Way. Santa Barbara County Fire said there is no time to pack, and to please leave now.

Affected residents can find temporary shelter at the Trinity Church of Nazarine and pets can be taken to any Santa Barbara County Animal Services location.

Santa Barbara County emergency officials are asking the public to stay away until further notice.