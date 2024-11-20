© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Lawsuit alleges SLO County is responsible for death of teen at local crisis unit

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:39 PM PST
The San Luis Obispo County Courthouse
Wikimedia Commons
The San Luis Obispo County Courthouse

In May, Linda Cooper transferred her daughter to a Crisis Stabilization Unit, or CSU, in San Luis Obispo. Elina Branco had been at Twin Cities Community Hospital after an overdose.

The 19-year-old would soon be pronounced dead at the psychiatric facility.

CSU staff was supposed to monitor Branco every two hours. But an emergency responder assessed that she had been dead for at least eight hours before she was discovered.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that Branco’s treatment was so poor that it violated her civil rights. It claimed the CSU lacked skilled, trained, and experienced workers, and that staff missed mandatory welfare checks and falsified records.

Cooper’s attorney, Cameron Sehat, told KCBX that, “had Ms. Branco not been admitted to the CSU she would be alive today.”

In a recent court filing, the county said that Cooper did not have the facts to back up her allegations and unreasonably delayed bringing legal action. Citing the ongoing litigation, a county spokesperson declined to provide additional information.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano