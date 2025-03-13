Dignity Health donates more than $450,000 to Central Coast nonprofits

Dignity Health, based in California, has provided over $450,000 to fund six Central Coast nonprofits.

The Community Health Improvement grant went to organizations that offer a range of health and educational services. Each of the following groups received $78,000: POR VIDA!, School Garden Nutrition Program, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Hearts Aligned, Inc., and The Cecilia Oral Project.

“Our mission statement and our focus have always been to help the most marginalized in our communities, which means we cannot work in silos; we need to collaborate with our community partners,” said Patty Herrera, director of community health at Dignity Health Central Coast.

The healthcare organization identified funding needs based on its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. While some organizations focus on providing nutritious meals and housing, Herrera noted that Dignity Health also sought groups like POR VIDA!, which help students prepare for college.

“Many people in the Central Coast don’t have a high school diploma or have a reading level of sixth grade or below, which ties into health literacy,” Herrera said.

Dignity Health Central Coast conducts its Community Health Needs Assessment every three years, with the next report scheduled for release later this year.