Cal Poly Student Loses Visa as Revocations Rise Nationally

A Cal Poly student has had their student visa revoked and three recent graduates have had their employment authorizations revoked, according to a Cal Poly spokesperson.

The news comes after a recent surge in student visa revocation under the Trump administration.

Over 1,000 international students and recent graduates have had their visas revoked nationally as of April 14th, according to data from Inside Higher Ed .

Meanwhile, 48 California State University students have had their visas revoked this year according to a statement from the CSU system.

Dr. Jared Van Ramshorst is an assistant professor of political science at Cal Poly who specializes in immigration policies.

"The federal government enjoys what we call plenary power over immigration enforcement,” explained Ramshorst, “which essentially just means that it has broad executive authority to enforce immigration law and policy in the way in which they see fit."

According to Ramshorst, the federal government can revoke student visas for any reason. There is no formal appeals process for revoked visas, leaving international students with little to no options to contest the decision. Ramshorst says he believes that the revocation of student visas is part of a broader strategy to pressure international students to leave the U.S.

