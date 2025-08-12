Pismo Beach shelter offers refuge for Gifford Fire evacuees

As the Gifford Fire enters its second week, the American Red Cross has opened a 24-hour evacuation shelter at New Life Student Center in Pismo Beach for residents displaced by the fire.

The shelter moved from Arroyo Grande High School on Sunday to make way for the start of the school year. Taylor Poisall, regional communications director at the American Red Cross of Central California, said the new location will remain open “as long as it's needed” and offers more than just a place to sleep.

“People can receive three hot meals a day, snacks, water, emotional support and medical help from our nurses,” Poisall said. “Even if you’re not staying overnight, you can still access our services.”

Fire officials visit daily to post updated fire maps and share information with evacuees. A temporary evacuation location has also opened in Santa Margarita for residents under new evacuation warnings and orders.

One of the evacuees in the Pismo Beach shelter is Jon Estephan, who evacuated from Upper Lopez Canyon with little more than some clothes, photos and his guitar. His first priority was saving his animals.

“I called Animal Services right away, and they were out right away with nice refrigerated trucks and hooked me up. So I was just worried about getting them out so that I could take care of myself,” he said.

Estephan’s 10 ducks and goose are currently housed at the SLO Animal Services Center, where he visits daily. He said the experience has deepened his appreciation for the community.

“Those people fighting the fires, they’re absolutely heroes. And the Red Cross people too. I’m not going to forget them. They’re amazing. I don’t know what I would have done without them. Just be confident in the fighters there. They really know what they're doing and they're going to hit it. They're going to take it out,” he said.

