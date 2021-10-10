-
Springtime means a boom in baby animals -- especially kittens -- and local shelters are seeing that spike right now, which puts a demand on their…
-
After several years of planning and overcoming financial hurdles, construction is set to start this month on San Luis Obispo County’s new regional, public…
-
Animal shelters across the state are seeing a reduction in the number of dogs and cats in their kennels. Eric Anderson, the manager of San Luis Obispo…
-
Progress has stalled on a planned new San Luis Obispo County animal shelter, as two cities voted this week to opt out of an agreement to share the cost of…
-
This week in local government around the Central Coast: Camp 4; a new SLO county administrator; and a months-old agreement among San Luis Obispo County’s…