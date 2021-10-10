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As the Gifford Fire enters its second week, the American Red Cross has opened a 24-hour evacuation shelter at New Life Student Center in Pismo Beach for residents displaced by the fire.
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Cal Poly’s Cat Program is running low on volunteers this summer. They said staffing at their shelter gets more difficult when students leave in the summertime, so they’ve asked for volunteers from the community.
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San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County animal shelters say they’re facing a crisis, with more pets being turned in and less being adopted due to rising costs in California.
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Springtime means a boom in baby animals -- especially kittens -- and local shelters are seeing that spike right now, which puts a demand on their…
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After several years of planning and overcoming financial hurdles, construction is set to start this month on San Luis Obispo County’s new regional, public…
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Animal shelters across the state are seeing a reduction in the number of dogs and cats in their kennels. Eric Anderson, the manager of San Luis Obispo…
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Progress has stalled on a planned new San Luis Obispo County animal shelter, as two cities voted this week to opt out of an agreement to share the cost of…
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This week in local government around the Central Coast: Camp 4; a new SLO county administrator; and a months-old agreement among San Luis Obispo County’s…