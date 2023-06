Jordan Triebel is an intern at KCBX starting June 2023. She is currently an undergraduate at Cal Poly getting a BS in Journalism and minoring in Media Arts, Society, and technology. During her time at Cal Poly, she is the News Director of KCPR Radio, anchoring newscasts, and hosting her own music show once a week. Outside of work, she likes traveling, reading, writing, and working on her own video passion projects.