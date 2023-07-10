Cal Poly Cat Program needs volunteers after students leave for the summer

Cal Poly’s Cat Program is running low on volunteers this summer. They said staffing at their shelter gets more difficult when students leave in the summertime, so they’ve asked for volunteers from the community.

The shelter houses more than a dozen cats in a big room connected with a patio, called the “Catio”. Fundraiser specialist and Cal Poly student Mimi Raytis said help around the shelter can get difficult during the summer time.

“The summer is always hard with volunteers because we are mostly student-based. And so when all the students leave to go home it gets a little sparse,” Raytis said.

Raytis has been working for the Cal Poly Cat Program for about a year and a half. She said these volunteers are essential for keeping the program afloat and the training process is quick for those just getting involved, usually taking about an hour.

“You just kind of walk through all the duties of being a volunteer which it's just making sure all the foods filled up and wiping down any surfaces that seem dirty. And besides that, [you] just hang out [and] socialize with the cats,” Raytis said.

Jordan Triebel / Snowball is one of the cats up for adoption through the Cal Poly Cat Program.

The program originally started in the 1990’s as a senior project, but then grew as students realized they could help more cats than they originally thought.

“They were just trying to control the cat population on campus and then after a few years, we just figured out that a lot of the cats weren't feral and could be adopted out. Then we started keeping them here until they got adopted,” Raytis said.

The Cal Poly Cat Program doesn’t just focus on adopting and fostering cats. Some of the feral cats that come through the shelter go through another program of theirs to help out with agriculture in the community.

“That's a big program that we have is a barn cat program,” Raytis said. “So any feral cats that we’re able to trap [and] neuter them, and then there are different wineries and barns in the area who are looking for barn cats for that specific reason — just to help with the rodent population on their farm.”