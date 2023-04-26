SLO and Santa Barbara County animal shelters overwhelmed by number of returned pets

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County animal shelters say they’re facing a crisis, with more pets being turned in and less being adopted due to rising costs in California.

SLO County Animal Services Manager Eric Anderson said local shelters are at maximum capacity, which doesn’t usually happen this time of year.

“The fact that we've been at capacity is a little bit unusual and has put some extra strain and challenges on us in terms of being able to keep animals moving out of the shelter,” Anderson said.

Anderson thinks California’s economic challenges are contributing to the issue. Rising housing and living costs are making it difficult for many people across the state to afford pets. Some are even forced to make the difficult decision of giving up their beloved animals.

“Oftentimes, we find people who are no longer able to afford or provide for care for their animals,” Anderson said.

The increasing number of returned pets has put a heavy burden on shelters across the Central Coast.

Gabriela Fernandez / A kitten up for adoption at SLO County's animal services facility.

Sarah Aguilar, the director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, has seen a 58% increase in animals coming to their shelters so far this year compared to 2022. She said it’s an especially significant difference compared to the spike in adoptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“And that's just kind of shifting back towards sort of what we experienced pre-Covid, so we've got this increase in pets coming in,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said it's important for pet owners to consider all options before turning in their pets to shelters. She said the county offers resources to help struggling pet owners, like a pet pantry offering free pet foods, dog beds and other supplies donated by community members.

Aguilar said if the situation continues at this rate, Santa Barbara County shelters may have to euthanize pets to create more space.

“To be honest, it's scary to just constantly be on that edge and think any day could be the day,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said community members can help by considering adopting from shelters instead of purchasing from breeders. Santa Barbara County has even waived adoption fees for the remainder of the month.

Additionally, volunteering at and donating to local shelters can help take the burden off these shelters.