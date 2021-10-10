Animal rescues

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San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County animal shelters say they’re facing a crisis, with more pets being turned in and less being adopted due to rising costs in California.
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Spring is the busiest time of the year for Pacific Wildlife Care (PWC). The nonprofit is getting ready for a seasonal influx of new animals, which means…
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On this week's Issues & Ideas: An expo on tiny homes is coming to San Luis Obispo on Oct. 12, focused on exploring every facet of the housing trend that's…
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Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the world of equine rescue with Desirae Cogdell, office manager at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in rural Lockwood, Monterey…