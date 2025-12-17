Former Cal Poly student sentenced for firing guns on a college campus

A former Cal Poly student has been sentenced for a series of firearm crimes that took place in 2023.

Charles Hojaboom pleaded no contest to charges that included vandalism and possessing a loaded firearm on a college campus.

In November of 2023, police were investigating what sounded like gunshots at Cal Poly, when they found Hojaboom carrying a shotgun in a case and a semi-automatic pistol in his backpack.

Investigators also found evidence that Hojaboom fired weapons there three times before, including into the ceiling of his own dorm room. No one was injured.

In a press release, District Attorney Dan Dow said that even though he’s grateful no one was hurt, "...the safety of everyone on our school and university campuses is of utmost importance.”

The judge sentenced Hojaboom to six years and two months in state prison, less than the maximum sentence of more than 11 years.

