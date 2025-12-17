© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Cal Poly student sentenced for firing guns on a college campus

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:44 PM PST
Charles Hojaboom has been sentenced to six years and two months in state prison.
SLO County District Attorney's Office
Charles Hojaboom has been sentenced to six years and two months in state prison.

A former Cal Poly student has been sentenced for a series of firearm crimes that took place in 2023.

Charles Hojaboom pleaded no contest to charges that included vandalism and possessing a loaded firearm on a college campus.

In November of 2023, police were investigating what sounded like gunshots at Cal Poly, when they found Hojaboom carrying a shotgun in a case and a semi-automatic pistol in his backpack.

Investigators also found evidence that Hojaboom fired weapons there three times before, including into the ceiling of his own dorm room. No one was injured.

In a press release, District Attorney Dan Dow said that even though he’s grateful no one was hurt, "...the safety of everyone on our school and university campuses is of utmost importance.”

The judge sentenced Hojaboom to six years and two months in state prison, less than the maximum sentence of more than 11 years.
Tags
Central Coast News California Polytechnic University
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna