California Polytechnic University

The California Office of the Attorney General will investigate incidents of racism, discrimination and harassment at California Polytechnic State…
California Polytechnic State University student Kate Tenley looked over at a large security fence blocking off part of campus. Police and security…
Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is scheduled to visit San Luis Obispo’s California Polytechnic State University this week, invited as a…
In the hours before Cal Poly State University President Jeffery Armstrong announced he was indefinitely suspending official activities of all Cal Poly…
Hundreds of Cal Poly University students are protesting at this hour, frustrated at what they say is a lack of action on the part of university officials…
Over the weekend racially insensitive photos from a Cal Poly fraternity party swirled through social media. One photo in particular featured a student in…
San Luis Obispo County has a significant homeless population, many of whom own pets. A program offered by Cal Poly veterinarian students helps many of…