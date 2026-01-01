Shivers and smiles at the annual Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge

Hundreds of New Year’s Day revelers splashed into the Pacific Ocean at Avila Beach on Thursday afternoon for the 14th annual Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge .

Neither rain nor wind could keep brave souls from plunging into the frigid waters to kick off 2026.

Swimmers emerged from the water a little breathless but thrilled by the experience.

Annie, who chose to identify herself by her first name only, is a Central Coast local and polar-dipping veteran.

“I did it for about 10 years, and last year,” she said. “I do it the first of every month. Exhilarating!”

For others, the plunge marked a brand-new chapter. Shelly Carlin drove from Creston with her family, who cheered as she walked out of the waves after her first polar bear plunge.

“I’m a cancer survivor, and I just had to do it today,” Carlin said. “This morning I woke up and didn’t even know until 10:30 that I wanted to do it. But we came, stayed alive in ’25, and I’m ready to take on 2026.”

Monica Lopez Creston local Shelly Carlin after taking her first polar plunge at Avila Beach on New Year's Day, 2026

Although the water was chilly, some swimmers said seeing other plungers’ big smiles and feeling a sense of community made it feel a little warmer.