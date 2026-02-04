More mountain lions were spotted on the Central Coast

Mountain Lion sightings across the Central Coast continue with the Santa Barbara Animal Control now warning residents that several sightings were reported in the Oak Park and Mission Creek areas.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said the sightings “occurred during both daytime and nighttime hours.”

San Luis Obispo officials say sightings were also reported in the city last month.

Cort Klopper from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KCBX that there hasn’t been an uptick in mountain lion reports, but they are often “more on the move” during this time of year.

Zara McDonald, a biologist with the Bay Area Puma Project and the Felidae Conservation Fund, says adult mountain lions are good at avoiding humans but younger lions might not have the skills or knowledge to stay away from where people live.

“ They may just be leaving mom and forging out to find their own territory, and so then they run up against humans,” McDonald said.

McDonald says mountain lions are sometimes called “ghost cats” because they’re so good at staying hidden.

Courtesy of: Felidae Conservation Fund and the Bay Area Puma Project Mountain lions are most active at dawn and dusk, according to the National Park Service.

“ Ninety-five percent of all sightings in California are actually wrong, they're erroneous sightings,” McDonald said. “ They're mistaking them for house cats… coyotes, deer, dogs — anything that can at a distance kind of appear to be a cat.”

If you do see a mountain lion, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department advises you to stay calm, maintain eye contact, and back away slowly while making yourself as big and loud as possible.

You can report sightings to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, but if you feel threatened, call 911 immediately.

“You also want to give them a wide berth,” Klopper said. “You’re going to want to avoid crouching down and bending over.” He added small children should be picked up or put on your shoulders and pets should stay close and away from wild animals.