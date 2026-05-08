New soil tests at Susan Flores home show signs of possible human remains

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson delivered an update Friday morning on the ongoing search for Kristin Smart’s remains.

Sheriff Parkinson told reporters that soil tests indicate that human remains are or have been at the property of Susan Flores. However, it is unclear whether those tests point to evidence of Kristin Smart’s remains.

“ I think it's safe to say that we have not recovered Kristen yet, but our search goes on,” said Parkinson. “And I don't know how long we're going to be there.”

On Wednesday, investigators began searching the Arroyo Grande residence of Susan Flores as well as a neighboring property, taking soil samples and using Ground Penetrating Radar in their search.

Susan Flores is the mother of Paul Flores, who was convicted of Smart’s murder in October 2022.

According to Parkinson, Susan Flores is “a person of interest, as always has been.”

The Sheriff later said, “that she can still be prosecuted as an accessory if we can make that link.”