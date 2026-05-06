Law enforcement searches home connected to Kristin Smart’s murder

Local law enforcement has served a warrant to search a home connected to the Kristin Smart murder case .

On Wednesday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that said the department is investigating an Arroyo Grande property, belonging to Susan Flores, the mother of Paul Flores.

The Sheriff’s Office says they intend to continue the investigation at the Arroyo Grande home tomorrow. A statement from District Attorney Dan Dow says his office is assisting with the search.

Paul Flores was convicted in 2022 of killing Smart, who went missing in 1996. Her body was never found.

In 2023, an independent team of researchers told the LA Times that they had found new evidence of a decaying body near Susan Flores’s home.

Flores’s property has been searched before, and no remains were found. She was never charged for any crime connected to Smart’s killing.