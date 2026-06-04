18th Annual Domestic Violence Solutions Brunch

Enjoy an inspiring morning featuring survivor stories, a VIP reception, brunch, live auction, our Gift Card Wall, and the debut of our exciting Golden Treasure Chest Experience, where guests can purchase a chance to win one of ten incredible curated experiences. Held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this signature event supports the life-saving work of Domestic Violence Solutions and helps provide safety, shelter, counseling, and support to survivors throughout Santa Barbara County.

The last two years, this event has sold out, so reserve your spot early. Your support creates safe nights, healing journeys, and opportunities to rebuild.

10 am VIP Reception | 11 am Brunch Program