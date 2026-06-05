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2026 Greenspace Adventure Auction

2026 Greenspace Adventure Auction

Join us for an evening filled with adventures and experiences, a live and silent auction, all to benefit Greenspace programs. Enjoy the setting, indulge in delicious food and wine, while you mingle with friends and bid on trips, experiences and adventures that will delight.

This is an opportunity to support our mission of preserving and protecting our native Monterey pine forests, science and nature-based education, advocacy, land acquisition for conservation, and reforestation programs.

Joslyn Recreation Center
125.00
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Greenspace: The Cambria Land Trust
805.927.2866
director@greenspacecambria.org
http://greenspacecambria.org
Joslyn Recreation Center
950 Main Street
Cambria, California 93648
805-927-3364
joslyncenter@joslynrec.org
http://joslynrec.org