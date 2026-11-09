23rd Annual Santa Margarita Holiday Craft Faire
23rd Annual Santa Margarita Holiday Craft Faire
Join the Friends of the Santa Margarita Library at our 23rd annual Holiday Craft Faire on December 5 from 9 to 2. Shop for unique handmade goods from local makers at the Santa Margarita Community Hall, corner of Murphy and I Streets. We are also hosting a Vitalant Blood Drive, collecting items for Toys for Tots as well as a Winter Coat Drive. Come on out and support your community during this holiday season.
Santa Margarita Community Hall
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Santa Margarita Library
Santa Margarita Community Hall
22501 I StreetSanta Margarita, California 93453