23rd Annual Santa Margarita Holiday Craft Faire

Join the Friends of the Santa Margarita Library at our 23rd annual Holiday Craft Faire on December 5 from 9 to 2. Shop for unique handmade goods from local makers at the Santa Margarita Community Hall, corner of Murphy and I Streets. We are also hosting a Vitalant Blood Drive, collecting items for Toys for Tots as well as a Winter Coat Drive. Come on out and support your community during this holiday season.