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23rd Annual Santa Margarita Holiday Craft Faire

23rd Annual Santa Margarita Holiday Craft Faire

Join the Friends of the Santa Margarita Library at our 23rd annual Holiday Craft Faire on December 5 from 9 to 2. Shop for unique handmade goods from local makers at the Santa Margarita Community Hall, corner of Murphy and I Streets. We are also hosting a Vitalant Blood Drive, collecting items for Toys for Tots as well as a Winter Coat Drive. Come on out and support your community during this holiday season.

Santa Margarita Community Hall
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Santa Margarita Library
Santa Margarita Community Hall
22501 I Street
Santa Margarita, California 93453