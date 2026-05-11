41st Annual Piano Jazz Showcase

The SLO County Jazz Federation is proud to present its 41st Annual Jazz Piano Showcase. The concert will feature some of the best jazz pianists in the area: Jim Barnett, Marshall Otwell, Jamaal Bapiste, Dawn Lambeth, Mark Bocchicchio and Andrew Sedley accompanied by Dylan Johnson on bass and Darrell Voss on drums.

Proceeds from this event are a major fundraiser for the Jazz Fed' annual student scholarships.

