41st Annual Piano Jazz Showcase
41st Annual Piano Jazz Showcase
The SLO County Jazz Federation is proud to present its 41st Annual Jazz Piano Showcase. The concert will feature some of the best jazz pianists in the area: Jim Barnett, Marshall Otwell, Jamaal Bapiste, Dawn Lambeth, Mark Bocchicchio and Andrew Sedley accompanied by Dylan Johnson on bass and Darrell Voss on drums.
Proceeds from this event are a major fundraiser for the Jazz Fed' annual student scholarships.
Mt Carmel Lutheran Church
$40 general, $30 Jazz Fed. Members, $10 for studentsmbers, $10 students
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
SLO County Jazz Federation
805 543-1200
botwin@att.net
Mt Carmel Lutheran Church
1701 Fredericks StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93405