Hosted by Femme Futures Foundation, this one-of-a-kind surf competition brings together professional and amateur surfers for a full day of celebrating women in the water, building community, and inspiring the next generation of female surfers.

Join us at the Cayucos Pier on Saturday, November 21st, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm for an unforgettable day of surfing, sisterhood, and serious stoke!

The event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends, cheer on the competitors, and soak up the good vibes!

For more details, follow @divacup_surf on Instagram or visit femmefutures.org.