4th Annual Diva Cup Surf Invitational
4th Annual Diva Cup Surf Invitational
Hosted by Femme Futures Foundation, this one-of-a-kind surf competition brings together professional and amateur surfers for a full day of celebrating women in the water, building community, and inspiring the next generation of female surfers.
Join us at the Cayucos Pier on Saturday, November 21st, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm for an unforgettable day of surfing, sisterhood, and serious stoke!
The event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends, cheer on the competitors, and soak up the good vibes!
For more details, follow @divacup_surf on Instagram or visit femmefutures.org.
South Side of Cayucos Pier
Free
07:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Femme Futures Foundation
talent@femmefutures.org
Artist Group Info
tori@femmefutures.org