4th of July BBQ

Don’t miss the ultimate Independence Day celebration at Roblar Winery! Gather with friends and family as we mark our country’s 250th birthday in style, featuring Chef Terri Buzzard’s mouthwatering buffet and exquisite wines by renowned Winemaker Max Marshak. Soak up the festive spirit on Roblar’s beautiful grounds, dance to the lively sounds of The Gamble’s live performance from 11am to 3pm, and make memories that will last a lifetime.