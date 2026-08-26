50th San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition Final Round
50th San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition Final Round
For fifty years, The San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition has discovered remarkable comedians, launched careers, and entertained countless audiences. Five finalists will rise to the top of this year's field during four weeks of elimination shows across Northern California. Each will perform at the Clark Center for 15 minutes, hoping to hear their name announced the next night as the winner.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$35-$65
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Clark Center for the Perfoming Arts
(805) 489-9444
info@clarkcenter.org
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks AveArroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444