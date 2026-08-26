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50th San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition Final Round

50th San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition Final Round

For fifty years, The San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition has discovered remarkable comedians, launched careers, and entertained countless audiences. Five finalists will rise to the top of this year's field during four weeks of elimination shows across Northern California. Each will perform at the Clark Center for 15 minutes, hoping to hear their name announced the next night as the winner.

Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$35-$65
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Clark Center for the Perfoming Arts
(805) 489-9444
info@clarkcenter.org
http://clarkcenter.org/
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks Ave
Arroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444
https://clarkcenter.org/