5th Annual Plane Pull

The Plane Pull is an extreme team challenge where teams of 10 (min) to 25 (max) compete in a tug-of-war-style competition with an Alaska Airlines 737 weighing more than 140,000 pounds. Yes, that’s more than 70 tons! Your team will pull the airplane 20 feet; the fastest time in each division will be crowned division champion.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning team of each division, the team that raises the most money, and the individual who raises the most money. Each individual team member must raise $100 to compete ($50 for the School and Disability divisions).

Each team member receives a Plane Pull T-Shirt, and the more money you raise, the more chances to win other great prizes.

Anyone can participate. Form a team of family members, friends, coworkers, and gym buddies of all ages and abilities. First and foremost, this is an opportunity to have fun while supporting Alpha Resource Center. Of course, you can also compete for prizes and bragging rights.