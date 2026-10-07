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805 Rapid Response Network New Volunteer Orientation

805 Rapid Response Network New Volunteer Orientation

Join the 805 Rapid Response Network! Register to Participate in a New Volunteer Orientation in Paso Robles.

The 805 Rapid Response Network organized by 805 UndocuFund operates in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. A rapid response network for immigration is a community-led, 24-hour hotline and, in some cases, a field team, designed to monitor, verify, and document ICE immigration enforcement activities. These networks connect individuals affected by raids, checkpoints, or arrests to legal defense, provide on-the-ground support, and share real-time alerts to protect immigrant communities.

Learn more and register for this training (at least 24 hours in advance of the training date and time) at https://www.805undocufund.org/trainings. The location will be shared via email the morning of the training.

Paso Robles; location to be shared after registration
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

805 UndocuFund
https://www.805undocufund.org/
Paso Robles; location to be shared after registration
https://www.805undocufund.org/trainings