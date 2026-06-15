805 Rapid Response Network New Volunteer Orientation
805 Rapid Response Network New Volunteer Orientation
The 805 Rapid Response Network organized by 805 UndocuFund operates in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. A rapid response network for immigration is a community-led, 24-hour hotline and, in some cases, a field team, designed to monitor, verify, and document ICE immigration enforcement activities. These networks connect individuals affected by raids, checkpoints, or arrests to legal defense, provide on-the-ground support, and share real-time alerts to protect immigrant communities.
Learn more and register for this training (at least 24 hours in advance of the training date and time) at https://www.805undocufund.org/alerts. The location will be shared via email the morning of the training.
San Luis Obispo; location to be shared after registration
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
805 UndocuFund
San Luis Obispo; location to be shared after registration