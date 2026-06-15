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805 Rapid Response Network New Volunteer Orientation

805 Rapid Response Network New Volunteer Orientation

The 805 Rapid Response Network organized by 805 UndocuFund operates in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. A rapid response network for immigration is a community-led, 24-hour hotline and, in some cases, a field team, designed to monitor, verify, and document ICE immigration enforcement activities. These networks connect individuals affected by raids, checkpoints, or arrests to legal defense, provide on-the-ground support, and share real-time alerts to protect immigrant communities.

Learn more and register for this training (at least 24 hours in advance of the training date and time) at https://www.805undocufund.org/alerts. The location will be shared via email the morning of the training.

Santa Maria; location to be provided
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

805 UndocuFund
claudia@805undocufund.org
https://www.805undocufund.org/
Santa Maria; location to be provided