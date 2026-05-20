A Decade of Harmony
A Decade of Harmony
This Memorial Day weekend, Natalie Gelman and Dark Star Cellars invite the community to a milestone celebration a decade in the making. Singer-songwriter Natalie Gelman marks ten years of performing at the iconic winery with a special anniversary concert event that honors the music, the memories, and the deep-rooted family ties formed within the winery’s walls. Guests can enjoy a musical scavenger hunt, future musicians corner, “Decade of Harmony” wine flight, wood-fired pizza, winemaker’s tour and barrel tasting, giveaways and more.
Dark Star Cellars
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026