A Decade of Harmony

This Memorial Day weekend, Natalie Gelman and Dark Star Cellars invite the community to a milestone celebration a decade in the making. Singer-songwriter Natalie Gelman marks ten years of performing at the iconic winery with a special anniversary concert event that honors the music, the memories, and the deep-rooted family ties formed within the winery’s walls. Guests can enjoy a musical scavenger hunt, future musicians corner, “Decade of Harmony” wine flight, wood-fired pizza, winemaker’s tour and barrel tasting, giveaways and more.

