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Aerial Silks Clinic

Aerial Silks Clinic

Swing into your wildest dreams! Why come fly with us? In our Aerial Silks clinic, you’ll learn aerial skills that build memory, strength, coordination, confidence, and endurance. Plus, silks is a great way to learn flipping safely. Members & non-Members welcome.

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/