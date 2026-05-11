Aerial Silks Clinic
Aerial Silks Clinic
Swing into your wildest dreams! Why come fly with us? In our Aerial Silks clinic, you’ll learn aerial skills that build memory, strength, coordination, confidence, and endurance. Plus, silks is a great way to learn flipping safely. Members & non-Members welcome.
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com