After Hours Business Expo
After Hours Business Expo
This high-visibility, expo-style event is designed to give local businesses like yours a platform to promote your products and services in a fun, after-hours setting. As an exhibitor, you’ll have the opportunity to engage directly with attendees, share your story, and create meaningful connections with fellow business professionals and community members.
After Hours Business Expo
Free to public, custom booth fee varies
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
South County Chambers of Commerce
805-489-1488
After Hours Business Expo
800 West Branch St.Arroyo Grande, California 93420
805-489-1488
tara@southcountychambers.com