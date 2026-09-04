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AI in Action: Miguel Eckstein and Arpit Gupta

AI in Action logo above portraits of Dr. Miguel Eckstein and Dr. Arpit Gupta in circular frames against a blue and yellow gradient background.

AI in Action: Miguel Eckstein and Arpit Gupta

Discover how artificial intelligence is reshaping both modern computing and human cognition in the fourth installment of UCSB Library’s new speaker series, AI in Action: Conversations with UCSB Researchers. This event features short presentations by Miguel Eckstein (Psychological & Brain Sciences) and Arpit Gupta (Computer Science) on innovative applications of AI in their research, followed by a 30-minute moderated discussion on broader trends, challenges, and ethical considerations.

Advance registration is recommended as space is limited.

UCSB Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
UCSB Library
UCSB Library Bldg. 525 UCen Road
Santa Barbara, California 93101
https://www.library.ucsb.edu/