AI in Action: Miguel Eckstein and Arpit Gupta

Discover how artificial intelligence is reshaping both modern computing and human cognition in the fourth installment of UCSB Library’s new speaker series, AI in Action: Conversations with UCSB Researchers. This event features short presentations by Miguel Eckstein (Psychological & Brain Sciences) and Arpit Gupta (Computer Science) on innovative applications of AI in their research, followed by a 30-minute moderated discussion on broader trends, challenges, and ethical considerations.

Advance registration is recommended as space is limited.