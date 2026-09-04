AI in Action: Miguel Eckstein and Arpit Gupta
AI in Action: Miguel Eckstein and Arpit Gupta
Discover how artificial intelligence is reshaping both modern computing and human cognition in the fourth installment of UCSB Library’s new speaker series, AI in Action: Conversations with UCSB Researchers. This event features short presentations by Miguel Eckstein (Psychological & Brain Sciences) and Arpit Gupta (Computer Science) on innovative applications of AI in their research, followed by a 30-minute moderated discussion on broader trends, challenges, and ethical considerations.
Advance registration is recommended as space is limited.
UCSB Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
UCSB Library
UCSB Library Bldg. 525 UCen RoadSanta Barbara, California 93101