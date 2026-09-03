All for the Kidz

Join us for an exciting evening to benefit kids in need on the Central Coast!

Enjoy a delicious dinner featuring your choice of wild salmon or filet mignon. Dance the night away to the Soul Kool Band and get ready for a lively live auction, led by the charismatic Emcee Ben Abbott, where you'll have the chance to bid on thrilling trips and unique items.

Central Coast Funds for Children is an all-volunteer organization, and all proceeds support 42 nonprofit organizations that assist children in need throughout SLO County. We are a 501(c) 3 non-profit