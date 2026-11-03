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All Things Sustainable Packaging Workshop

All Things Sustainable Packaging Workshop

All Things Sustainable Packaging workshop organized in collaboration with Anna Brittain, Regeneration & Climate Action Consultant.

What does packaging have to do with regenerative agriculture, you may ask? Glass, packaging, and distribution account for 40-60% of vineyard and winery emissions—which makes packaging and farming the two areas where our industry can truly move the needle on emissions and resilience. You can see and feel a regenerative ethos when you open a package of wine devoid of plastics and polymers and pull out a bottle in lighter-weight glass.

Full agenda and registration: https://mindset.ticketspice.com/green-packaging-workshop

Chamisal Vineyards
$11.37
08:45 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

MINDSET
anna@agmindset.com
https://www.agmindset.com/
Chamisal Vineyards
7525 Orcutt Rd
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
646 624-2885
https://chamisalvineyards.com/