All Things Sustainable Packaging workshop organized in collaboration with Anna Brittain, Regeneration & Climate Action Consultant.

What does packaging have to do with regenerative agriculture, you may ask? Glass, packaging, and distribution account for 40-60% of vineyard and winery emissions—which makes packaging and farming the two areas where our industry can truly move the needle on emissions and resilience. You can see and feel a regenerative ethos when you open a package of wine devoid of plastics and polymers and pull out a bottle in lighter-weight glass.

Full agenda and registration: https://mindset.ticketspice.com/green-packaging-workshop