All Things Sustainable Packaging Workshop
All Things Sustainable Packaging Workshop
All Things Sustainable Packaging workshop organized in collaboration with Anna Brittain, Regeneration & Climate Action Consultant.
What does packaging have to do with regenerative agriculture, you may ask? Glass, packaging, and distribution account for 40-60% of vineyard and winery emissions—which makes packaging and farming the two areas where our industry can truly move the needle on emissions and resilience. You can see and feel a regenerative ethos when you open a package of wine devoid of plastics and polymers and pull out a bottle in lighter-weight glass.
Full agenda and registration: https://mindset.ticketspice.com/green-packaging-workshop
Chamisal Vineyards
$11.37
08:45 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
MINDSET
anna@agmindset.com
Chamisal Vineyards
7525 Orcutt RdSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
646 624-2885