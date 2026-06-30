Alphabet Rockers: SHADES: Anthems for the Planet

Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winning Alphabet Rockers bring their signature blend of hip-hop, storytelling, and community-building to the stage with SHADES: Anthems for the Planet, an interactive concert experience for children and families inspired by the voices of climate caretakers, scientists, and environmental changemakers from around the world. Filled with music, movement, and audience participation, this high-energy performance celebrates the power of working together to care for one another and the planet we share.

Recommended for ages 5+.

Children under 12 months of age do not require a ticket.