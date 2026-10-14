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Among the Pines

SLO Symphony Concert Photo by Ayden Gregory 2-8-25

Among the Pines

Immerse yourself Among the Pines, a breathtaking program inspired by the beauty and power of the natural world.

Nature comes alive with Chris & Dave Brubeck’s multimedia Ansel Adams: America, a tribute to the legendary photographer, blending music with iconic images of America’s landscapes. The journey continues with Respighi’s Pines of Rome, vividly portraying the city’s pine groves from sunlit gardens to ancient roads.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Starting at $20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Symphony
805-356-1438
info@slosymphony.org
slosymphony.org
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org