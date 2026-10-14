Among the Pines
Among the Pines
Immerse yourself Among the Pines, a breathtaking program inspired by the beauty and power of the natural world.
Nature comes alive with Chris & Dave Brubeck’s multimedia Ansel Adams: America, a tribute to the legendary photographer, blending music with iconic images of America’s landscapes. The journey continues with Respighi’s Pines of Rome, vividly portraying the city’s pine groves from sunlit gardens to ancient roads.
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
Starting at $20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Symphony
805-356-1438
info@slosymphony.org
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand AveSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu