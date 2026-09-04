An Afternoon of Songs and Stories with Roger McGuinn
An Afternoon of Songs and Stories with Roger McGuinn
Roger McGuinn founded the psychedelic folk band The Byrds and has released 10 albums and collaborated with Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Chris Hillman and others.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$48-$79
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
(805) 489-4196
lillyana@clarkcenter.org
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks AveArroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444