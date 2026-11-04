An Evening with Brynn Albanese: A Meditation and Sound Bath Experience
An Evening with Brynn Albanese: A Meditation and Sound Bath Experience
A special musical meditation and sound bath with Brynn Albanese, a multi-genre classically trained violinist based here on California’s Central Coast. Consider this event as a special meditation in music of love and compassion.
White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
805-595-9629
Artist Group Info
White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
6615 Bay Laurel PlaceAvila Beach, California 93424