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An Evening with Brynn Albanese: A Meditation and Sound Bath Experience

An Evening with Brynn Albanese: A Meditation and Sound Bath Experience

A special musical meditation and sound bath with Brynn Albanese, a multi-genre classically trained violinist based here on California’s Central Coast. Consider this event as a special meditation in music of love and compassion.

White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
805-595-9629
https://whiteheronsangha.org/

Artist Group Info

http://www.brynnalbanese.com
White Heron Sangha Meditation Center
6615 Bay Laurel Place
Avila Beach, California 93424
whiteheronsangha.org