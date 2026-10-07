ANNIE Auditions
ANNIE Auditions
OEA Theatrical is celebrating 50 years of the beloved Broadway musical ANNIE, and we're looking for talented performers of all ages to bring this spectacular production to life!
In-person auditions will be held November 22 and 23, and video submissions are also welcome. Visit www.oeatheatrical.com for audition registration, requirements, character descriptions, and complete details.
Mt Carmel Lutheran Church
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
OEA Theatrical
(619) 509-4816
oliverthemusicalslo@gmail.com
Mt Carmel Lutheran Church
1701 Fredericks StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93405