Art of Tea: History, Culture, Tasting and More

Join us on an informative and illuminating journey to discover tea, the second most consumed beverage in the world after water. The world of tea is vaster and more beautiful than you can imagine…full of history, legend, culture, and mysticism. In this class you will dive into fascinating myths and origin stories, learn to differentiate the 6 main types of tea, get hands-on experience brewing tea with the proper techniques, taste teas from across the globe like a sommelier, and much more.

Fridays: October 16 and 23 from 9 am to noon.