Atown Get Down Block Party
Atown Get Down Block Party
The A-Town Get Down Block Party returns to Downtown Atascadero. Enjoy a unique Music Crawl featuring 15 local musicians and bands performing throughout downtown businesses as they compete for a spot on the Dancing in the Streets stage. Visitors can explore shops open late, vote for their favorite performer, enjoy food trucks, family fun, and a community flash mob on Entrada Avenue at 6 pm. The free, family-friendly event celebrates local music, small businesses, and community in the heart of Downtown Atascadero.
Downtown Atascadero
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Merchants of Downtown Atascadero
805 464-2564
hola@goldenstategoods.com
Downtown Atascadero
805 464-2464