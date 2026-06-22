Atown Get Down Block Party

The A-Town Get Down Block Party returns to Downtown Atascadero. Enjoy a unique Music Crawl featuring 15 local musicians and bands performing throughout downtown businesses as they compete for a spot on the Dancing in the Streets stage. Visitors can explore shops open late, vote for their favorite performer, enjoy food trucks, family fun, and a community flash mob on Entrada Avenue at 6 pm. The free, family-friendly event celebrates local music, small businesses, and community in the heart of Downtown Atascadero.